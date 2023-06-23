Skip to Content
Avondale Blvd. remains closed in Pueblo County due to heavy flooding

June 23, 2023
June 23, 2023
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday morning the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office closed Avondale Blvd., off Highway 50, due to flooding. According to the sheriff's office, that road and several others remain closed Friday.

PCSO, June 23

The rain from Wednesday's storm led to hazardous situations along Avondale Blvd.

PCSO, June 23

Avondale Blvd. remains closed between Highway 50C and Highway 50B.

The sheriff's office said as of 4 p.m., deputies are evaluating if the other closed roads in that area can reopen or not.

