Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis. It’s called xylazine (pronounced ZY’-lah-zeen). It’s not intended for human use and can cause severe skin wounds in people who inject it. But whether it is leading to more deaths — as suggested by officials in Washington — is not yet clear. In fact, some early data suggests the drug may inadvertently be diluting the effects of fentanyl, the synthetic opioid behind most overdose deaths. But there is broad agreement that information is needed to understand xylazine’s impact and craft ways of disrupting illegal supplies.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.