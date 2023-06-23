11 passengers injured evacuating Cathay Pacific jet after aborted takeoff in Hong Kong

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Eleven passengers have been injured during an evacuation of a Cathay Pacific jetliner that aborted its takeoff in Hong Kong due to a technical issue, according to the airline. A statement from Cathay Pacific says Flight CX880 was bound for Los Angeles but had to return to the gate early Saturday and initiate “a precautionary passenger evacuation.” The airline says those on board used five escape slides to exit the plane. The flight was carrying 293 passengers and 17 crew members. The airline gave no details on the problem, but a local broadcaster quoted police as saying one of the jet’s tires overheated and burst.

