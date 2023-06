PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - People are told to not use the La Crosse walking bridge over the Fountain Creek in Pueblo due to rising waters.

The Pueblo Police Department said this is the bridge off of La Crosse Ave. near Stockyard Rd. along the walking trail. This was announced at 1:02 p.m. Thursday.

The bridge isn't safe due to the rising waters of the Fountain Creek.