Red Rocks releases statement after Wednesday night’s hail storm that left dozens injured

MORRISON, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday, concert-goers expected a night of music and fun at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater. Instead, they were forced to run and hide for cover when a hail storm pelted the outdoor venue.

At 8:07 p.m., Red Rocks announced a weather delay for the Louis Tomlinson concert. People were told to take shelter in their vehicles. Roughly thirty minutes later, the venue announced the concert was back on.

At 9:04 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Boulder issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area.

The venue then released another weather delay at 9:14 p.m. before officially postponing the show at 10:25 p.m. In that Tweet, the venue said: "Please be safe exiting the amphitheater."

By that point, West Metro Fire Rescue reported its crews were already responding to Red Rocks in conjunction with Stadium Medical for multiple traumatic injuries. Several people were hit by hail and injured while scrambling to get to safety.

According to 9News, ail up to the size of tennis balls pelted the concert-goers.

Seven people were taken to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. Between 80 and 90 people were treated at the scene with multiple injuries, ranging from cuts and broken bones.

Thursday morning, Red Rocks took to Twitter to address the hail storm and mass injuries. In a series of Tweets, the venue said: