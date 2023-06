PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Rescue Mission is opening Thursday night for anyone displaced due to the severe weather and current flooding.

Earlier in the morning, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Pueblo Police Department, and Pueblo Fire Department were out at the Fountain Creek telling anyone camping along the riverbed to leave now.

The Pueblo Rescue Mission, 728 W. 4th St., is opening at 9 p.m.