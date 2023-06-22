Skip to Content
Mueller State Park hosting ‘Outdoor Skills Day’ this weekend

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is hosting 'Outdoor Skills Day at Mueller State Park' this Saturday, June 24.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free with a Colorado State Parks Pass, or you can pay the daily entry fee.

Outdoor Skills Day is sponsored by a number of outdoor organizations and will offer attendees the chance to try activities like fly fishing, target shooting, archery, geocaching, camp cooking, and more. Kids can also get a free fishing pole.

For more information, visit Mueller State Park.

