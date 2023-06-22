Fountain Police save citizens, Colorado State Patrol trooper during Wednesday’s storm

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department had to deploy a special vehicle Wednesday night to help rescue citizens. One of those rescues included a Colorado State Patrol Trooper.

Gina, FPD

According to Fountain Police, the depth of the water Wednesday night was close to five feet. The department had to bring out an armored vehicle named Gina to handle the dangerous weather.

FPD

FPD said Gina is utilized for many different situations - one of those is a rescue vehicle. With the water several feet deep in many areas in the southeastern part of Fountain, the only safe way to get through was with Gina.

During the department's rescue efforts, officers also helped save a State Trooper whose car was sinking and floating away. Water was up to his chest by the time help got to him.

Below is a look at Gina going through the watery streets Wednesday night.

When roads flood, the National Weather Service always urges people to Turn Around Don't Drown.