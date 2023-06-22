Colorado Springs Police officer involved in car crash along N. Nevada Ave., intersection closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The entire intersection of N. Nevada Ave. and Winters Dr. is closed following an accident involving an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

This accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Nevada Ave. is closed in this area.

According to CSPD, two officers were taken to the hospital, but "seem to be okay."

This is a developing story. It's unclear how many other vehicles were involved.