Colorado Springs Police officer involved in car crash along N. Nevada Ave., intersection closed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The entire intersection of N. Nevada Ave. and Winters Dr. is closed following an accident involving an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department.
This accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Northbound and southbound traffic on Nevada Ave. is closed in this area.
According to CSPD, two officers were taken to the hospital, but "seem to be okay."
This is a developing story. It's unclear how many other vehicles were involved.