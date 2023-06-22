Skip to Content
News

Boat ramp reopens at John Martin Reservoir

CPW
By
New
Published 3:22 PM

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced some big news for boaters and fishermen in southeast Colorado Thursday.

The west boat ramp at John Martin Reservoir has reopened.

According to CPW, the reservoir has received more than 20,000 storage acre-feet of water over the last week. Since June 14, water levels jumped from 29,784 storage acre-feet up to 49,4851 storage acre-feet.

For more information, visit John Martin Reservoir.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content