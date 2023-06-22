Boat ramp reopens at John Martin Reservoir

According to CPW, the reservoir has received more than 20,000 storage acre-feet of water over the last week. Since June 14, water levels jumped from 29,784 storage acre-feet up to 49,4851 storage acre-feet.

The west boat ramp at John Martin Reservoir has reopened.

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced some big news for boaters and fishermen in southeast Colorado Thursday.

