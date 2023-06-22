Boat ramp reopens at John Martin Reservoir
BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced some big news for boaters and fishermen in southeast Colorado Thursday.
The west boat ramp at John Martin Reservoir has reopened.
According to CPW, the reservoir has received more than 20,000 storage acre-feet of water over the last week. Since June 14, water levels jumped from 29,784 storage acre-feet up to 49,4851 storage acre-feet.
For more information, visit John Martin Reservoir.