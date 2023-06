PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A portion of Avondale Boulevard in Pueblo County is closed due to flooding following overnight rain.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the rain caused some hazardous situations, damage, and flooding.

PCSO

At 11:37 a.m. Thursday, PCSO said Avondale Blvd. between Highway 50C and Highway 50B is closed. No word on when the road might reopen.

Some fields in eastern Pueblo County are covered in water.