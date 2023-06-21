Pueblo Police say DUI suspect hit two people Tuesday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a double hit-and-run that injured two pedestrians Tuesday night.

The PPD said officers responded to a report of a person being run over at 9:30 Tuesday night in the 3400 block of Skateboard Lane. When they arrived, the suspect had left the scene and officers found an adult male and an adult female had been hit by a vehicle.

One of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries but the other victim's injuries were life-threatening. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

According to the PPD, the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Tammi Salazar. While officers were conducting their investigation, she returned to the scene and was arrested.

Salazar is facing multiple charges, including Vehicular Assault, Leaving the Scene of an Accident-Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Careless Driving Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under the Influence Per Se, and Driving Under Restraint.