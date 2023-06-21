Pueblo dog reunited with family after getting lost and collapsing from heat exhaustion

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A dog is back with its family after wandering away from home and collapsing from heat exhaustion.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak said Koda the French Bulldog was found in a Pueblo neighborhood, breathing heavily and vomiting. He was brought to the HSPPR. That's when they discovered his temperature was about 104 - a normal temperature is between 101 and 102 - and he had to be placed on oxygen support.

Koda was taken to the Colorado Springs HSPPR veterinary clinic for overnight monitoring. After a night in the clinic, his fever subsided and his breathing was back to normal.

While being cared for in the clinic, the HSSPPR Admission team managed to find Koda's family. He was then reunited with his family and returned to his air-conditioned home where he belonged.

The HSPPR said as the weather starts heating up, please keep Koda's story in mind when you put your pet out. If it's too hot for you, then it's too hot for them. Additionally, never leave your dog in the car unattended.