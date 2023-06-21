Carless smoking cause of deck fire outside Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department said careless smoking caused a small fire outside a home Wednesday morning.

At 11:10 a.m., CSFD responded to a structure fire in the 2500 block of Kiowa St. Within fifteen minutes, crews were able to get the fire under control.

The fire was contained to a small wooden deck at the front of the home. No injuries were reported.

CSFD

According to CSFD, the cause of the fire was determined to be careless smoking.