42 recruits graduating from the Colorado Springs Police Department Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Police Department is holding the graduation ceremony for the 75th Police Officer Class.

According to CSPD, 42 recruits are graduating. These men and women participated in 28 weeks of training, passed their POST certification test, and are considered ready to serve the community.

CSPD said nine of the graduates speak a foreign language, they come from 14 different states, and three different countries, 25 graduates have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces, 21 hold Bachelor's degrees, 16 hold Associate degrees, and the remaining graduates have some fort of college experience.

Officers will spend the next 15 weeks in the field training before they begin responding to calls on their own.

The community is invited to Wednesday's graduation. It happens at 3 p.m. at the Radiant Church at 4020 Maizeland Road.

The graduation will also be streamed on CSPD's Facebook starting at 3 p.m. That can be watched by clicking here.