Skip to Content
News

Very warm and dry today. Showers and storms Thursday

By
Updated
today at 7:44 AM
Published 7:34 AM

Partly cloudy and very warm temperatures again this afternoon. 

TODAY: Generally dry conditions this afternoon with above average temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning lows Wednesday will dip into the upper-50s.

EXTENDED: A chance for thunderstorms across the far eastern Colorado plains comes into to play Wednesday afternoon... and temperatures will remain in the 80s and 90s. Everyone sees a chance for showers and thunderstorms for Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures.  Dry and warm again heading through the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content