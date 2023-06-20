Very warm and dry today. Showers and storms Thursday

Partly cloudy and very warm temperatures again this afternoon.

TODAY: Generally dry conditions this afternoon with above average temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning lows Wednesday will dip into the upper-50s.

EXTENDED: A chance for thunderstorms across the far eastern Colorado plains comes into to play Wednesday afternoon... and temperatures will remain in the 80s and 90s. Everyone sees a chance for showers and thunderstorms for Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures. Dry and warm again heading through the weekend.