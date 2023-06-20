Prosecutor Biberaj wins reelection nomination in Virginia Democratic primary

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Incumbent Prosecutor Buta Biberaj has won her Democratic primary over challenger Elizabeth Lancaster in Virginia. She is one of three prosecutors in northern Virginia who faced tough challenges after being elected four years ago on a reform agenda. Biberaj, the commonwealth’s attorney in Loudoun County, raised significantly more money, but Lancaster earned the endorsement of The Washington Post. Biberaj faced criticism over her day-to-day management of the office. She will now face Republican Bob Anderson, who held the commonwealth attorney’s post in Loudoun more than 20 years ago. Biberaj’s race was one of three in northern Virginia where candidates elected as reformers in 2019 faced primary challenges.

