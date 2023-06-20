Skip to Content
PepsiCo breaks ground on new distribution facility in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new 115,000-square-foot distribution facility in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

According to PepsiCo, the new Colorado Springs facility is anticipated to be completed early next year and will, "expand supply chain operations for popular product brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Celsius, and Rockstar, and boost future growth in southern Colorado for years to come."

PepsiCo said the new facility will span 12 acres and will be "equipped with sustainable business solutions and industry-leading technologies." The company said these include solar power that will be used to charge delivery fleet pallet jacks, a roof designed to support future solar expansion, LED motion-controlled light fixtures, and more. 

