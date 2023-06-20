Man attacked by moose while hiking Coal Creek Canyon

COAL CREEK CANYON, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating a report of a moose attack on a man walking his dogs in Coal Creek Canyon.

According to CPW, the attack happened on the morning of Monday, June 19.

The man told CPW officers he was walking two dogs along Coal Creek, near Hummingbird Lane, when he surprised a cow moose and her calf just around a turn in the trail.

CPW reported the moose charged the man and knocked him down, stomping on him several times.

The man was reported to have been armed at the time of the incident and fired two shots into the ground to startle the moose and get it away from the area.

According to the man, the moose and calf were not shot and ended up retreating from the area.

Meanwhile, the man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The dogs were not injured at the time of the incident as well.

CPW reports the moose and calf were not found despite search efforts but now CPW is issuing an important reminder for hikers who explore areas with heavy moose populations.

According to CPW, during late spring and early summer, cow moose can be aggressive while their calves are young, and they can view dogs as predators or threats.

CPW urges dog owners to keep their dogs leashed while hiking, and give moose extra space on trails.