Gas prices in Colorado Springs 25.2 cents higher from a month ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Average gas prices in Colorado Springs have risen 7.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g, according to a recent GasBuddy survey.

Prices in Colorado Springs are 25.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 141.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.15/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.85/g–a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile, the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.59/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56/g today.

The national average is up 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 141.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

June 20, 2022: $4.94/g (U.S. Average: $4.97/g)

June 20, 2021: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

June 20, 2020: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

June 20, 2019: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

June 20, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

June 20, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

June 20, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 20, 2015: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 20, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 20, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

These are the neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Denver: $3.48/g, up 6.1 cents per gallon from last week.

Fort Collins: $3.50/g, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week.

Finally, the national average price of diesel stands at $3.85/g.