‘From Silence to Saved’ honored with 2022 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The FBI Denver is honoring the organization, ‘From Silence to Saved’, with the 2022 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award.

The FBI Denver nominated Jenelle Goodrich and her organization for its outstanding contributions to the community through its work to help recovered victims of human trafficking in Colorado.

‘From Silence to Saved’ is a third-party case management organization that provides assistance to the FBI and other government agencies in domestic sex-trafficking investigations.

According to the FBI Denver, the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigates allegations of human trafficking and works with federal, state, and local partners to recover victims.

The FBI Denver states ‘From Silenced to Saved’ is the only non-governmental organization that works with task force members and victim specialists to respond on-scene during national operations and assists with providing emergency services such as transportation, lodging, food, and clothing.

The FBI Denver field office states they are grateful for the work Jenelle Goodrich and ‘From Silenced to Saved’ provide in Colorado and wishes them continued success.

FBI Denver FBI Denver

The FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA) was established in 1990.

It is presented on behalf of the Director of the FBI to honor individuals and organizations for their contributions to the prevention of crime and violence in the community.

Every year, field offices select recipients for this award on behalf of the FBI Director to recognize their tremendous support.