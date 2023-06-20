Fountain Creek Nature Center temporarily closes due to flooding

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The El Paso County Parks & Community Services Department is temporarily closing public access to the Fountain Creek Nature Center due to recent flooding.

Crews will be performing maintenance and repair operations for the duration of the closure.

El Paso County Officials state status updates and announcements for reopening will be posted to El Paso County’s social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

Residents and visitors in the area are encouraged to visit Bear Creek Nature Center in the meantime located at 245 Bear Creek Road.

For more information visit the El Paso County Nature Centers website by clicking here.