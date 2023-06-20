Skip to Content
News

Fatal hit-and-run leaves one woman dead; suspect still not found

Lakewood Police Department
By
New
Published 7:40 AM

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO)--The Lakewood Police Department needs assistance identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run that left one woman dead. 

On Sunday, May 28, at around 9:12 p.m., Lakewood Police responded to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a car near west 6th Avenue Frontage Road and Jay Street. 

The victim was 49-year-old Angela Selvage who was transported to a hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. 

The Lakewood Police Department stated evidence suggests an unknown vehicle likely hit Selvage and then left the scene with her in the roadway. 

Now the Lakewood Police Department is asking anyone who has information about this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)-913-STOP. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content