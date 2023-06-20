Fatal hit-and-run leaves one woman dead; suspect still not found

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO)--The Lakewood Police Department needs assistance identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run that left one woman dead.

On Sunday, May 28, at around 9:12 p.m., Lakewood Police responded to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a car near west 6th Avenue Frontage Road and Jay Street.

The victim was 49-year-old Angela Selvage who was transported to a hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The Lakewood Police Department stated evidence suggests an unknown vehicle likely hit Selvage and then left the scene with her in the roadway.

Now the Lakewood Police Department is asking anyone who has information about this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)-913-STOP.