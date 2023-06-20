Commercial boat accident in Royal Gorge leaves one man dead

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating a fatal commercial boat accident that left one man dead.

According to CPW, the incident occurred Monday, June 19, at around 1:30 p.m., after several passengers fell out of a boat as it entered the Boat Eater Rapid just past Royal Gorge Bridge.

All the passengers were rescued from the water by other boats on the trip but one of the rescued passengers, a 60-year-old man, was unresponsive after he was pulled out of the water.

CPW reported a guide immediately pulled the boat to shore and began to administer CPR while another guide retrieved a heart defibrillator stationed along the river banks.

CPR efforts were performed until an emergency vehicle arrived who then transported the man out of the gorge.

CPR efforts continued but moments later, emergency medical personnel declared the man was dead.

Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) officials noted the man was wearing a properly sized and fitted personal flotation device as well as a helmet.

They extended their sympathies to the family and friends of the man.

Currently, the body has been turned over to the Fremont County Coroner to make an identification and an official determination of the cause of death to notify relatives.