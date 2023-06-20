Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to trapped people in traffic accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a traffic accident involving an unknown number of people who are trapped.

CSFD is at the scene on Platte and Circle Drive and released a statement about the incident around 6:01 a.m. this Tuesday, June 20.

As of now no further details have been released about the incident.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Engine 23 is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped at Platte and Circle Drive. CSFD PIO is responding — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 20, 2023

Update 6:42 a.m.: We are learning this was a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Platte Avenue, prompting an immediate lane closure of eastbound Platte.

An older man is reported to have been extracted from his pickup truck and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No other injuries have been reported for the other driver who is reported to have been driving a Honda CRV.

An investigation is now underway.