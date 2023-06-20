Body found in water along I-25 and Tejon St. in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in water along I-25 in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers with the Gold Hills division were dispatched on a "suspicious circumstances" call at I-25 and Tejon St. This was reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday

At the scene, police discovered a dead body in water.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed crews are at the scene to recover the body from the water.

This is a developing story.