Body found in water along I-25 and Tejon St. in Colorado Springs

June 20, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in water along I-25 in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers with the Gold Hills division were dispatched on a "suspicious circumstances" call at I-25 and Tejon St. This was reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday

At the scene, police discovered a dead body in water.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed crews are at the scene to recover the body from the water.

This is a developing story.

