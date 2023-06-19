Two people dead following vehicle crash in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO)--Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a vehicle crash that left two people dead in Centennial.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the afternoon hours of Sunday, June 18, on east Dry Creek Road between south Yosemite Street and south Alton Way.

Deputies reported a driver was driving down east Dry Creek Road when they crashed into the parking garage of a building.

That car then burst into flames and the driver was found dead at the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead soon after.

Witnesses told the Sheriff's Office two drivers were racing each other on eastbound Dry Creek just before the crash.

Traffic investigators state they estimate the car was possibly going more than 100 miles per hour when it crashed.

As a result, Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office closed all eastbound lanes of east Dry Creek Road for several hours to assume investigation efforts.