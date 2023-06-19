Skip to Content
Two earthquakes reported in Trinidad

Published 10:14 AM

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--Investigation efforts are now underway after two earthquakes were felt in Las Animas County this morning on Monday, June 19. 

According to Emergency Management official Joe Richards, one earthquake was located approximately 9.6 miles north of Trinidad at around 8:13 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.8.

The other was located in the same area nearby at around 8:18 a.m. at a magnitude of 4.3.

No injuries or damages were reported at the time of the earthquakes but the Las Animas County Emergency Management team is now investigating the area. 

For any questions or concerns, residents are asked to contact the office of Emergency Management at (719)-845-2566.

