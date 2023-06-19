Schriever Space Force Base celebrates its 25th Anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Schriever Space Force Base (Schriver SFB) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary and installing a time capsule to mark the occasion.

According to officials with the SFB, groundbreaking for the original Falcon Air force Station took place in May 1983.

It wasn’t until June 1998 the Falcon Air Force Base was renamed to Schriever Air Force Base in honor of General Schreiver.

Officials state General Schriever is credited with being the architect of the Air Force's ballistic missile and military space program.

The 25th Anniversary event will take place Wednesday, June 21, at 9 a.m. and will see guest speakers Lieutenant Colonel Michael Schriever, grandson of General Bernard Schriever, and his brother Bernard Schriever.

Today, the Schriever SFB, part of Space Base Delta 1, is home to Space Deltas 6, 8, 9 and 15, Joint Task Force–Space Defense, the Missile Defense Integration and Operations Center, and others.

It is responsible for the command and control of scores of Department of Defense warning, navigational, and communications satellites.