Pueblo Police and residents help save woman from getting swept away in Arkansas River

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo residents are credited for saving a woman's life after they discovered her trapped in the Arkansas River.

On Saturday, June 17, at 11:37 a.m. officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a water rescue in the 400 block of N. Pueblo Blvd.

According to police, a 78-year-old woman had fallen into the Arkansas River. She was clinging to a small tree, trying not to get swept away. That's when nearby citizens heard the woman's cries for help.

Those citizens stayed at the scene to help in the rescue efforts.

Several officers climbed down a steep embankment to hold onto the woman until additional assistance arrived.

The Pueblo City Fire Department and AMR arrived and were able to get her to safety, along with everyone else that was helping in the rescue.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for evaulation and treatment.

