Nottingham Lake closed due to elevated levels of E.Coli

AVON, Colo. (KRDO)--Effective immediately, the Town of Avon is notifying residents in the area that Nottingham Lake is off-limits to all recreational activities following high levels of E.Coli in the water.

On Thursday, June 15, the Town of Avon staff were notified that E.Coli levels in Nottingham Lake were elevated.

The lake was retested on Friday, June 16, and updated results were received that following Saturday, June 17, showing the E.Coli levels were above the acceptable limit.

According to the State of Colorado’s Natural Swimming Area regulations, the maximum acceptable level of E. Coli is 235 organisms per 100 milliliters.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) cites several factors contributing to the contamination, including malfunctioning septic systems and fecal waste from swimmers or animals.

Heavy rain, groundwater runoff, and low oxygen levels in the lake are also suspected to be the cause of this test result.

Currently, the Town of Avon is working with Eagle River Water & Sanitation District for regular water sample testing and the State of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to help operations within the safety standards for natural swim areas.

Following the closure, Avon Recreation Center's open water swim programs will be canceled through Tuesday, June 20, at this time, including Open Water Swim on Thursday, June 15, and Dunk-N-Dash today, Monday, June 19.

Town of Avon officials stated the swimming area is anticipated to re-open Wednesday, June 21, should E.Coli tests show the lake is back within a safe range for swimming.

To learn more about E.Coli visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.

For questions, comments, and concerns about Nottingham Lake please contact Recreation Director Michael Labagh at 970-748-4446.