Juneteenth building and office closures
COLORADO, USA (KRDO)--Monday, June 19, marks Juneteenth and the City of Colorado Springs is alerting residents of the following closures for these administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies.
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Auditorium
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office at Memorial Park
- Therapeutic Recreation Program at Westside Community Center
City officials state the following facilities will remain open for normal business hours, unless otherwise noted below:
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill - indoor dining
- Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting
- Sertich Ice Center
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
For more information about city-wide closures you can call (719)-385-5248.
The U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) retail locations will also be closed in observance of the holiday, and there will be no regular mail delivery except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express.
USPS officials state all retail locations will be open for normal business hours, and regular mail delivery will resume the next business day on Tuesday, June 20.
Customers will still be able to order stamps, shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups 24/7, including holidays online.
For a full list of holiday observances please see the holiday and events page on the USPS website.