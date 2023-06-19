Juneteenth building and office closures

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)--Monday, June 19, marks Juneteenth and the City of Colorado Springs is alerting residents of the following closures for these administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies.

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Auditorium

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Therapeutic Recreation Program at Westside Community Center

City officials state the following facilities will remain open for normal business hours, unless otherwise noted below:

Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed

Garden of the Gods Park

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill - indoor dining

Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting

Sertich Ice Center

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

For more information about city-wide closures you can call (719)-385-5248.

The U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) retail locations will also be closed in observance of the holiday, and there will be no regular mail delivery except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express.

USPS officials state all retail locations will be open for normal business hours, and regular mail delivery will resume the next business day on Tuesday, June 20.

Customers will still be able to order stamps, shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups 24/7, including holidays online.

For a full list of holiday observances please see the holiday and events page on the USPS website.