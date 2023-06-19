Skip to Content
News

Indigenous woman goes missing on her first night in Denver

CBI
By
New
Published 7:19 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is sending out a Missing Indigenous Persons Alert for a woman who was last seen in Denver. 

Chrstine Tail, 32, was last seen Sunday, June 11, at around 7 p.m.

According to the CBI, Tail was near the 1400 block of Champa Street in downtown Denver before she was reported missing. 

The CBI stated Christine Tail is originally from South Dakota and went missing on her first night in Denver. 

Tail has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet, and around 120 pounds. 

She was least wearing a white t-shirt with a gay pride logo, blue shorts, and white tennis shoes. 

She is from the Oglala Sioux Tribe. 

Anyone who has seen Christine Tail or has information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Denver Police Department at (720)-913-3200.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content