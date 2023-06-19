Indigenous woman goes missing on her first night in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is sending out a Missing Indigenous Persons Alert for a woman who was last seen in Denver.

Chrstine Tail, 32, was last seen Sunday, June 11, at around 7 p.m.

According to the CBI, Tail was near the 1400 block of Champa Street in downtown Denver before she was reported missing.

The CBI stated Christine Tail is originally from South Dakota and went missing on her first night in Denver.

Tail has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet, and around 120 pounds.

She was least wearing a white t-shirt with a gay pride logo, blue shorts, and white tennis shoes.

She is from the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Anyone who has seen Christine Tail or has information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Denver Police Department at (720)-913-3200.