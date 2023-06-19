Express Lanes safety enforcement along I-70 Mountain Corridor begins this summer

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Wednesday, June 21, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be cracking down on motorists who drive unsafely in the Colorado Express lanes along the I-70 Mountain corridor.

According to the CDOT, drivers will get warnings for violations such as using the Express Lanes when they’re closed, weaving across the solid yellow lines, and driving in lanes with oversized vehicles.

As of Friday, July 21, warnings will no longer be given and drivers who do commit violations will be fined.

CDOT officials state enforcement will take effect Wednesday, June 21, with a 30-day grace period.

Drivers who commit a violation between Wednesday, June 21, and July 21, will receive a warning mailed to the registered address of the vehicle.

Violators will be identified using sensor technology along with cameras and other software that will work to identify vehicles that weave in and out of the lane, who use the lane when it is closed, and who drive oversized vehicles in the lanes.

CDOT officials state fines will start at $75 for a first offense if paid within 20 days of receipt.

After those 20 days, the fines will increase to $150.

The penalties will eventually apply to all Express Lane corridors in Colorado, but early enforcement will focus on the I-70 Mountain Express Lanes, starting with the westbound Mountain Express Lane from Idaho Springs to U.S. 40.

For more information about Colorado’s Express Lanes, you can visit the link here.