Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosting 21+ events Tails, Tunes & Tastes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting a series of 21-and-up events this summer where people can enjoy an evening of live, local music, food, and more.
A ticket to Tails, Tunes & Tastes gets you:
- Unlimited small plates are included with your ticket.
- Two drink tickets for use at any bar throughout the event. Cash bars are also available.
- A chance to feed the giraffe herd ($3 per lettuce bundle or $5 for two).
- A chance to ride the Mountaineer Sky Ride, weather dependent. ($4 for members, $5 for non-members. Tickets are available at the Sky Ride booth.)
- Enjoy local musicians performing throughout the Zoo.
- Visit your favorite animals.
- Watch the sunset from the mountainside.
- Play cornhole and other party games.
This summer, Tails, Tunes & Tastes happens:
- Thurs., July 27, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
- Thurs., Aug. 31, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
The CMZoo said this is a popular event that might sell out - people are encouraged to get their tickets now.
To purchase a ticket and for more information click here.