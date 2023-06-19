Skip to Content
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosting 21+ events Tails, Tunes & Tastes

CMZoo
By
Published 7:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting a series of 21-and-up events this summer where people can enjoy an evening of live, local music, food, and more.

A ticket to Tails, Tunes & Tastes gets you:

  • Unlimited small plates are included with your ticket.
  • Two drink tickets for use at any bar throughout the event. Cash bars are also available.
  • A chance to feed the giraffe herd ($3 per lettuce bundle or $5 for two).
  • A chance to ride the Mountaineer Sky Ride, weather dependent. ($4 for members, $5 for non-members. Tickets are available at the Sky Ride booth.)
  • Enjoy local musicians performing throughout the Zoo.
  • Visit your favorite animals.
  • Watch the sunset from the mountainside.
  • Play cornhole and other party games.

This summer, Tails, Tunes & Tastes happens:

  • Thurs., July 27, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Thurs., Aug. 31, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The CMZoo said this is a popular event that might sell out - people are encouraged to get their tickets now.

To purchase a ticket and for more information click here.

