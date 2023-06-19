Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosting 21+ events Tails, Tunes & Tastes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting a series of 21-and-up events this summer where people can enjoy an evening of live, local music, food, and more.

A ticket to Tails, Tunes & Tastes gets you:

Unlimited small plates are included with your ticket.

Two drink tickets for use at any bar throughout the event. Cash bars are also available.

A chance to feed the giraffe herd ($3 per lettuce bundle or $5 for two).

A chance to ride the Mountaineer Sky Ride, weather dependent. ($4 for members, $5 for non-members. Tickets are available at the Sky Ride booth.)

Enjoy local musicians performing throughout the Zoo.

Visit your favorite animals.

Watch the sunset from the mountainside.

Play cornhole and other party games.

This summer, Tails, Tunes & Tastes happens:

Thurs., July 27, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 31, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The CMZoo said this is a popular event that might sell out - people are encouraged to get their tickets now.

To purchase a ticket and for more information click here.