Skip to Content
News

2023 Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday, June 21

Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast
By
New
Published 6:13 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's time to bring out the cowboy boots and cowboy hat because the annual Western Street Breakfast is returning to Downtown Colorado Springs.

The breakfast raises money for local military families and also celebrates the start of the Colorado Springs rodeo season.

The Western Street Breakfast happens Wednesday, June 21 along Pikes Peak and Tejon. Breakfast is $5, but kids five and under eat for free.

There will also be a kid's dress-up contest and a petting zoo.

For more information on the Western Street Breakfast, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content