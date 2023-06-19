2023 Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday, June 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's time to bring out the cowboy boots and cowboy hat because the annual Western Street Breakfast is returning to Downtown Colorado Springs.

The breakfast raises money for local military families and also celebrates the start of the Colorado Springs rodeo season.

The Western Street Breakfast happens Wednesday, June 21 along Pikes Peak and Tejon. Breakfast is $5, but kids five and under eat for free.

There will also be a kid's dress-up contest and a petting zoo.

For more information on the Western Street Breakfast, click here.