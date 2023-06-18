Verdict in Oregon wildfires case highlights risks utilities face amid climate change

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury verdict that found power company PacifiCorp liable for devastating wildfires in Oregon in 2020 is highlighting the legal and financial risks utilities face if they fail to take proper precautions for climate change. Utilities say they’re taking steps to update, replace and even bury thousands of miles of powerlines. Experts say utilities should’ve started that work long ago. Power companies are now on the back foot. Wildfires have grown more destructive. And lawsuits over electrical equipment malfunctions have ballooned. Analysts say power customers are the ones who will end up footing the bill.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

