Longer whitewater rafting season expected

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)--The storm-filled Spring season is filling creeks and rivers in Southern Colorado.

Due to the increase in rain this year, a rafting company, Raft Masters said they're expecting a longer-than-normal rafting season. The co-owner of Raft Masters, Will Colon, said the rainy season has created a steady snow melt and runoff.

Saturday, Colon said the Arkansas River was moving about 3,000 Cubic feet per second. However, 3,200 cubic feet per second is the mark that Colorado Parks and Wildlife has set as an advisory limit for commercial rafters in the Royal Gorge section.

"When we do reach that level, we will move our trips to other sections of the river," said Colon.

While the limit has not been reached, the river is running faster and the waves are a lot bigger. Colon said they're evaluating which level of the river clients go on based on their age and previous experience to keep all rafters safe.

One of the head boatwomen for Raft Masters said the high levels of water make it a more action-packed experience out on the water.

"It's so much fun right now," said Kerra Pressley.

Pressley said while the water is higher than in the last couple of years, there's no need to panic. They're always watching out for everyone out on the water to make sure everyone is safe.