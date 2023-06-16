Tornado Warning for Otero County extended

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) - The National Weather Service extended a Tornado Warning for Otero County.

The NWS first issued a warning for parts of Pueblo and Otero Counties through 4:30 p.m.

At 4:38 p.m., the NWS extended the Tornado Warning to include Timpas in Otero County. The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

NWS

According to a map released by the NWS, the initial warning was in effect just north of Delhi, and southeast of Boone.

NWS

Hail that's a half-dollar sized in this area is also possible.