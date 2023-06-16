Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Colorado Springs high school student

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Friday that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Colorado Springs high school student last weekend.

RELATED: Victim of weekend homicide in Colorado Springs identified as Mitchell High School student

According to CSPD, officers responded to a shooting on Frost Ln. in Colorado Springs around 8:30 Saturday night, June 10. When they arrived, they found the teen dead. The victim was later identified as 16-year-old Izak Jasso, a student at Mitchell High School.

CSPD said they identified a suspect, obtained an arrest warrant, and arrested 19-year-old Marshaun Weathington of Colorado Springs, today, Friday, June 16. He has been charged with murder in the second degree and aggravated robbery.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.