Skip to Content
News

Victim of weekend homicide in Colorado Springs identified as Mitchell High School student

Izak Jasso
Picture provided by family of Izak Jasso
Izak Jasso
By
New
Published 4:48 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Monday that the victim of a shooting over the weekend has been identified as a 16-year-old student at Mitchell High School.

According to CSPD, the El Paso County Coroner identified the victim as 16-year-old Izak Jasso of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said officers responded to a shooting on Frost Ln. in Colorado Springs around 8:30 Saturday night, June 10. When they arrived, they found the teen dead.

The coroner will determine the official cause of death, but CSPD said they are investigating the death as a homicide. No suspect has been arrested.

This is the 11th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, 25 homicides had been investigated, according to CSPD.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content