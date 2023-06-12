Victim of weekend homicide in Colorado Springs identified as Mitchell High School student

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Monday that the victim of a shooting over the weekend has been identified as a 16-year-old student at Mitchell High School.

According to CSPD, the El Paso County Coroner identified the victim as 16-year-old Izak Jasso of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said officers responded to a shooting on Frost Ln. in Colorado Springs around 8:30 Saturday night, June 10. When they arrived, they found the teen dead.

The coroner will determine the official cause of death, but CSPD said they are investigating the death as a homicide. No suspect has been arrested.

This is the 11th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, 25 homicides had been investigated, according to CSPD.