Overnight lane closures along southbound I-25 at S. Academy begin June 19
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Drivers should brace for overnight lane closures along southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs.
Beginning at 7 p.m. on June 19, there will be closures of the right lane on I-25 between S. Academy Blvd. and Santa Fe Ave. The closures will last until June 23.
All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the closure is to install new sign caissons.
These closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
Traffic Impacts
I-25 between US 85/Fountain (mile 127) and South Academy Boulevard (mile 135)
Nighttime closures:
- Monday, June 19 through Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 135 to 128
- Friday, June 23, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 135 to 132
- Friday, June 23, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 132 to 128
Below is more information on road closures and conditions through CDOT resources:
- Road conditions and travel information
- Download the COtrip Planner app
- Sign up for project or travel alerts
- See scheduled construction lane closures
- Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube