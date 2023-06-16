Overnight lane closures along southbound I-25 at S. Academy begin June 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Drivers should brace for overnight lane closures along southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on June 19, there will be closures of the right lane on I-25 between S. Academy Blvd. and Santa Fe Ave. The closures will last until June 23.

All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the closure is to install new sign caissons.

These closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

Traffic Impacts

I-25 between US 85/Fountain (mile 127) and South Academy Boulevard (mile 135)

Nighttime closures:

Monday, June 19 through Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 135 to 128

Friday, June 23, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 135 to 132

Friday, June 23, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 132 to 128

