El Paso County intersection closed after car gets stuck in flood waters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The intersection of Barnes Rd. and Powers Blvd. was shut down after a vehicle got stuck in flood waters.

At 5:05 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department said the intersection was flooded and a car was stuck. Crews were able to successfully pull the car from the waters.

No word on any injuries related to this.

CSFD said the intersection will remain closed.

All westbound lanes of Barnes, including the turn lane, are closed. Powers Blvd. will remain open.