Colorado Springs Police: U-Haul used to try and steal ATM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are searching for whoever is responsible for trying to use a moving truck to steal an ATM in the Northgate neighborhood.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said it appears a U-Haul rental vehicle, a box-style truck, was used to try and dislodge an ATM from its mount.

CSPD said the thief or thieves were not successful. According to police, the vehicle was abandoned by the time officers arrived at the scene.