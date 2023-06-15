Colorado State Patrol gearing up for surge operation to crackdown on distracted driving

Colorado Springs, Colo., (KRDO) - Friday, June 16th, State Troopers will partner with other law enforcement agencies for increased patrols as part of a crackdown on distracted driving.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler explained what a "surge" means to the Colorado State Patrol.

"We're going to have a lot more troopers than you've seen on a regular day. So we're bringing in additional troopers and they're going to be focusing on certain areas and then moving around the county during the day."

Last year, 745 people died on Colorado roads.

This was the highest number of fatalities recorded since 1981. In an effort to reduce this number, the Colorado State Patrol began "Stay in Your Lane," a year-long effort to reduce fatalities and promote safe driving.

This statewide surge is just a part of that movement, particularly focused on stopping distracted drivers. Driving distracted, however, can include more than just looking at your phone.

"It could be messing with the radio, it can be daydreaming, it could be sleeping, even talking to a passenger or just looking at something along the side of the road," says Cutler.

El Paso County specifically is an area of concern for state troopers.

“El Paso County has really been on our list, unfortunately, for a lot of the things we've talked about: DUIs, fatal crashes, aggressive driving, distracted driving.”

Aggressive driving includes anything from tailgating to switching lanes without signaling, both of which can result in crashes.

State Troopers will be in "full force" on Highway 34, 40, 50, 160, 287, I-17, and I-25. This is to ensure that no one drives anywhere without being aware of the presence of law enforcement on these major highways.

"These surges ... these are going to help," said Cutler. "All these things to kind of help and get our presence out there on the road and get our messaging, whether it's just talking to somebody, our presence, being there or having to give a ticket."