Two suspects still not found following armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Two suspects are now on the run following an armed robbery.

The incident occurred at around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the 4300 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called on reports of an armed robbery in progress.

Investigation efforts revealed the victim of this incident was siting inside his vehicle in a parking lot when two men approached the victim in their car, with one suspect opening the victim’s car door.

CSPD reports the second suspect, who was also armed at the time of the incident, demanded items from the victim.

The suspects then fled the scene in a black 90s model SUV.

No injuries were reported by CSPD and no suspects have been located as a result of this incident.