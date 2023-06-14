Road rage incident in Denver leaves two victims dead

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)--An alleged road rage situation in Denver has resulted in a double-homicide.

On Tuesday, June 13, at around 2:56 p.m., the Denver Police Department received a report of a shooting that occurred in the northbound lanes of I-25 between West 6th Avenue and West 8th Avenue.

According to the Denver Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the shoulder of the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was assessed by paramedics and was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was also found just off the offramp from northbound I-25 to West 8th Avenue and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Denver Police Department investigations revealed this was a road rage incident between the victims who were traveling together in one vehicle and the driver of another vehicle who was near northbound I-25 and Alameda Avenue.

Officials with the Denver Police Department stated it appeared the driver of the victim vehicle stopped in the right lane of traffic on northbound I-25 just directly under West 6th Avenue.

The passenger of that car got out and approached the driver of the suspect vehicle who also stopped on the highway.

The confrontation between the two are still under investigation, according to the Denver Police Department, but officials state it appeared the suspect proceeded to pull out a firearm and fatally shoot the passenger as a result of the confrontation.

The driver of the victim vehicle soon exited their car and approached the suspect who was still in his car.

The suspect began to drive away and the driver of the victim vehicle proceeded to grab onto the suspect's vehicle in pursuit.

The suspect then exited the highway at West 8th Avenue and fired multiple gunshots, hitting the driver, causing him to fall from the car.

The Denver Police Department stated when the shooting occurred, an on-duty Denver Police detective was driving on the highway when he heard gunshots. He followed the suspect’s car while coordinating with other patrol officers to contact the suspect.

A traffic stop was conducted near West 13th Avenue and North Meade Street where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

That suspect, has now been identified as Stephen long, 25, who is now being held for investigation for two counts of First Degree murder.

The Denver Police Department stated the victims’ identities will be confirmed and released by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Several witnesses have been interviewed as part of this investigation, however, anyone with information or dashcam video of this incident is encouraged to contact the Denver Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.