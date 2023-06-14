Lewis-Palmer High School holds Mass Casualty Drill for students and staff

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO)--The Monument Fire District in partnership with the Monument Police Department, is hosting a Mass Casualty Drill for June 14th and 16th.

The drills will take place at Lewis-Palmer High School located at 1300 Higby Road.

The purpose of the drills will be to allow first responders to practice their respective roles as it relates to mass casualty events that may occur in the area.

The following agencies are expected to participate in the exercise:

Monument Police Department

Monument Fire District

District-38 Security

Palmer lake Police Department

Black Forest Fire Department

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Falcon Fire Department

Security Fire Department

American Medical Response

Asteri Ambulance

For questions or further details please contact the Monument Fire Battalion Chief Sean Pearson at spearson@monumentfire.org.