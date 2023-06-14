Lewis-Palmer High School holds Mass Casualty Drill for students and staff
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO)--The Monument Fire District in partnership with the Monument Police Department, is hosting a Mass Casualty Drill for June 14th and 16th.
The drills will take place at Lewis-Palmer High School located at 1300 Higby Road.
The purpose of the drills will be to allow first responders to practice their respective roles as it relates to mass casualty events that may occur in the area.
The following agencies are expected to participate in the exercise:
- Monument Police Department
- Monument Fire District
- District-38 Security
- Palmer lake Police Department
- Black Forest Fire Department
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
- Falcon Fire Department
- Security Fire Department
- American Medical Response
- Asteri Ambulance
For questions or further details please contact the Monument Fire Battalion Chief Sean Pearson at spearson@monumentfire.org.