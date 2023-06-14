Former Cripple Creek detective/CSPD officer takes plea deal in sexual misconduct case

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Cripple Creek detective and Colorado Springs police officer has pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and attempting to influence a public servant.

RELATED: Former Cripple Creek detective/sergeant charged with unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer

Alexander Kenoyer was taken into custody last December after a lengthy investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He faced allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a victim of a reported crime that he was investigating.

RELATED: CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer

Prior to being arrested, Kenoyer worked fo the Cripple Creek Police Dept. He was employed as a police officer by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) from 06/09/2009 to 05/02/2012. He resigned from the department on 05/02/2012, according to CSPD.

The CBI began investigating Kenoyer in Aug. of 2022.

As part of a plea deal, Kenoyer pleaded guilty and in exchange, prosecutors dismissed two charges of sexual misconduct by a peace officer.