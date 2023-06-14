Skip to Content
News

Former Cripple Creek detective/CSPD officer takes plea deal in sexual misconduct case

Alexander Kenoyer
CBI
Alexander Kenoyer
By
today at 7:16 PM
Published 7:10 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Cripple Creek detective and Colorado Springs police officer has pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and attempting to influence a public servant.

RELATED: Former Cripple Creek detective/sergeant charged with unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer

Alexander Kenoyer was taken into custody last December after a lengthy investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He faced allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a victim of a reported crime that he was investigating.

RELATED: CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer

Prior to being arrested, Kenoyer worked fo the Cripple Creek Police Dept. He was employed as a police officer by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) from 06/09/2009 to 05/02/2012. He resigned from the department on 05/02/2012, according to CSPD.

The CBI began investigating Kenoyer in Aug. of 2022.

As part of a plea deal, Kenoyer pleaded guilty and in exchange, prosecutors dismissed two charges of sexual misconduct by a peace officer.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content