Colorado State Patrol to conduct strict enforcement operation to curb distracted driving

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)--The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is conducting a statewide operation to stop distracted driving.

CSP reports the past three years have seen significantly increased fatal and injury crashes across Colorado and the U.S.

In 2022, specifically, CSP reports Colorado lost 745 lives to traffic fatalities–the most roadway deaths in the state since 1981.

Many of these crashes, CSP stated, were caused by simple distractions from drivers checking their cell phones to drivers eating while driving.

Now, troopers across Colorado, in partnership with local jurisdictions, will be conducting a strict enforcement operation to bring awareness to and curb distracted driving.

They state they will be looking for lane violations, speeding, and careless and reckless driving behaviors.

CSP officials also state they will focus on highways that see tremendous volume during the summer months so they have maximum visibility of driving trends that follow.

The highways that will be focused on include Highway 34, Highway 40, Highway 50, Highway 160, Highway 287, I-70, and I-25.

CSP officials are now offering are a few tips to avoid meeting one of its troopers under less-than-ideal conditions: