Colorado State Patrol to conduct strict enforcement operation to curb distracted driving
COLORADO, USA (KRDO)--The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is conducting a statewide operation to stop distracted driving.
CSP reports the past three years have seen significantly increased fatal and injury crashes across Colorado and the U.S.
In 2022, specifically, CSP reports Colorado lost 745 lives to traffic fatalities–the most roadway deaths in the state since 1981.
Many of these crashes, CSP stated, were caused by simple distractions from drivers checking their cell phones to drivers eating while driving.
Now, troopers across Colorado, in partnership with local jurisdictions, will be conducting a strict enforcement operation to bring awareness to and curb distracted driving.
They state they will be looking for lane violations, speeding, and careless and reckless driving behaviors.
CSP officials also state they will focus on highways that see tremendous volume during the summer months so they have maximum visibility of driving trends that follow.
The highways that will be focused on include Highway 34, Highway 40, Highway 50, Highway 160, Highway 287, I-70, and I-25.
CSP officials are now offering are a few tips to avoid meeting one of its troopers under less-than-ideal conditions:
- Pay close attention to speed limits. Speed limits are set for safety.
- Put the distractions aside:
- Place that cell phone out of reach and if it is that important, pull off at the next gas station or exit ramp. Please give it to your passengers and let them navigate those messages.
- Open those snacks before you start driving and eat those messy meals somewhere other than behind the wheel.
- Set your navigation and pick your music or other passenger entertainment before you begin your drive.
- If you see dangerous or aggressive driving actions by another motorist, slow down and keep them safely in front of you. You can also pull over and call CSP with a vehicle description and license plate. Let one of our troopers handle that dangerous issue.
- Finally, ensure everybody in your vehicle is properly buckled up and NEVER drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.